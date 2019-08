Virgin Atlantic pilot Ian Worthington has over 20 years of experience flying aeroplanes, and he stopped by Business Insider to explain why people shouldn’t be afraid to fly — it’s actually one of the safest things in the world.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.