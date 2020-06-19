FAA issues warning to airlines after a spike of in-flight incidents due to rusty pilots flying emptier planes than usual due to coronavirus

ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Paris Air Show.

Reports of in-flight incidents due to the coronavirus have filled the Aviation Safety Reporting System’s database since March.

At least eight reports detail how some pilots have struggled to adjust to a new flying reality that includes empty flights and lighter aircraft.

The most common problems stem from aircraft ascending and descending too quickly, as well as pilots losing their skills after being grounded for so long.

Pilots taking to the skies during the pandemic are adapting to a new reality that includes flying empty planes and going long stretches without being at the controls. The result has been numerous safety issues in the nation’s skies with the Federal Aviation Administration stepping in to warn carriers about the new dangers, according to Bloomberg.

Over 50 warnings were sent to air carriers in May alone, Bloomberg reported, as data from prior months was analysed.

Since March, at least eight safety reports were filed to the Aviation Safety Reporting System by pilots stemming from in-flight incidents. The NASA-run program collects voluntary safety reports from aviation workers in different roles.

Coronavirus led to one of the largest reductions in US air travel since 2001 with daily passengers dropping below 90,000 at its lowest, according to the TSA. Reports of single-passenger and even ghost flights came as the government sought to maintain air connectivity at its pre-pandemic levels.

Excess aircraft were sent to boneyards around the country and pilots were furloughed or found themselves sitting on reserve for extended periods of time. Incidents since March revealed a series of safety issues resulting from pilots flying lighter than normal aircraft weights and losing their skills from excessive downtime.

Take a look at some of the pandemic-related incidents reported to NASA by pilots since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has been a contributing factor in at least eight in-flight incidents reported by pilots to the Aviation Safety Reporting System since March.

Xinhua/Cheng Min/Getty A flight crew flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

The incidents weren’t a result of pilots or passengers having the virus themselves but the economic and mental impacts of the virus.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Pilots flying a coronavirus evacuation flight.

A common problem was pilots experiencing a decrease in their flying skills after being inactive for so long.

Emanuele Perrone/Getty A flight crew flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

A flight crew flying a passenger aircraft both admitted “rustiness” played a role in their altitude being too high while on an approach to an airport with which they had little experience.

Sorbis / Shutterstock.com A flight crew flying a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft.

The first officer in that event hadn’t flown the jet he’d be assigned to since late 2019 and had less than 100 hours on it but was still assigned to the flight without any refresher training beforehand.

Michael Dunning/Getty Images A flight crew training in a simulator.

On another flight, a first officer reported that safety issues are being viewed differently in light of the pandemic.

Dushlik/Shutterstock A Boeing 737 aircraft.

A flight crew noticed one cockpit light wasn’t working and instead of reporting it, they determined to carry out the flight as normal.

Thomas Koehler/Photothek/Getty An Airbus A340 cockpit.

In the report, the crewmember wrote: “The actions by the flight crew are a direct result of unprecedented times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic forcing crews to analyse safety in a new way and juggling decisions in an attempt to find a positive outcome.”

CLEMENT SABOURIN/AFP/Getty The cockpit of an Airbus A220, then a Bombardier CSeries.

Another first officer who was fresh from classroom training at their air carrier was concerned about the gap between his training and actual flying time, known as an Initial Operating Experience.

BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty A flight crew in a simulator aircraft.

The flying schedule, according to the first officer, was too limited to accommodate training for new pilots which would lead to losing skills and knowledge when it actually came time to fly.

Joshua Replogle/AP A student pilot in flight training.

Some pilots are also struggling to adjust to the lower weights of their aircraft due to a lack of passengers.

ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner performing during the Paris Air Show.

One common problem is that lighter aircraft can climb and descend faster than fully loaded aircraft.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner performing during the Paris Air Show.

This can lead to pilots overshooting assigned altitudes and tail strikes on takeoff, as they are used to the aircraft being a certain weight when manually flying.

One report cited a pilot exceeding an assigned altitude during a go-around, which is a sensitive procedure as it often occurs in the final stages of landing when the aircraft is close to other departing or arriving aircraft.

Robert Michael/picture alliance/Getty An aircraft on approach to land.

Some planes are also climbing too fast for the aircraft systems to keep up with one incident detailing that a pressurization warning appeared during a rapid ascent on a flight with low passenger and cargo weights.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty An Embraer E190-E2 aircraft departing from an air show.

Air traffic controllers also need to take this into account when giving climb and descent instructions, as they misjudge the separation between two aircraft vertically.

Rafael Cordero/Getty An air traffic control tower.

A routine flight saw two aircraft come into close proximity, despite being controlled by air traffic control, with the onboard Traffic Collision and Avoidance System alerting one aircraft to climb.

Shaun Best/Reuters An Air Canada jet flies past the control tower at Montreal’s Dorval International Airport.

The first officer had to manually take control and climb the aircraft. There were two instances of near-collisions in the past three months from the database.

aviation-images.com/UIG via Getty Images Pilots in the cockpit of a BAE 146.

When taking off with around five passengers onboard, the low weight of one aircraft led pilots to climb too quickly and incorrectly fly a departure procedure.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo A nearly empty cabin of a SkyWest Airlines flight.

Mental distress caused by concerns of the coronavirus is also impacting some pilots.

Ricardo Castelan Cruz/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media/Getty A pilot flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Crew debriefed extraordinary threats to mental distraction due to Coronavirus events,” one narrative in the report stated. “Captain had flown 5 straight days and was further distracted by family situation involving extraordinary airline operations.”

Reuters An Air France pilot trains in a flight simulator at a training centre near Paris amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The crew had been flying an encountered a go-around on their first approach to an airport at nighttime and a terrain proximity warning on their second approach.

Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Seth Johnson Coast Guard pilots landing an aircraft.

Complaints about COVID-19 related issues also came from other frontline aviation workers including air traffic controllers, ramp agents, and flight attendants.

Ricardo Moraes/Reuters Flight attendants preparing for a temperature check.

A common gripe from flight attendants was the lack of adequate cleaning supplies stocked onboard aircraft and concerns about sharing jumpseats in the cabin.

Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty A flight attendant wearing personal protective equipment.

Ramp workers mostly complained about having to share equipment such as headsets used to communicate with aircraft.

Ricardo Castelan Cruz/Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media/Getty An aircraft marshaller wearing a face covering.

Air traffic controllers were also submitting multiple complaints, with some stemming from social distancing issues at their facilities.

Reuters An air traffic controller.

March saw numerous air traffic control facilities closed for cleanings when personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Lennihan/AP The control tower at JFK Airport in New York.

Airports across the country briefly went uncontrolled or air traffic controllers had to retreat to back-up facilities.

Thomas Barrat/shutterstock A shot above Midway International Airport in Chicago.

Some reports complained about a lack of social distancing and said that facilities weren’t doing enough to enforce the practice.

Burben/Shutterstock.com An air traffic controller.

Another concern was the lack of communication between technicians due to social distancing as they were more spread apart from each other, hindering communication.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver PostGetty An air traffic controller.

