Pilot Lands A Twisting Turboprop Plane In Terrible Weather [VIDEO]

A YouTube video from March 23 shows a pilot landing a Dash 8 turboprop plane during terrible weather conditions on the island of Flores in the Azores.



The plane, which is seen pitching and being twisted by the high strength winds, manages to right itself and land successfully without any problems.

Bombardier Dash 8 turboprop planes are twin engine medium ranged planes. As opposed to many variants of turboprops, the Dash 8 series makes noticeably less noise. As such, the series became known as the Q (quiet) series.

Turboprop planes cannot fly as far as jet planes and their engine maintenance is often more expensive. Turboprops do have significantly lower fuel costs, however, and can also operate from shorter runways than regional jets.

(h/t to Sploid)

