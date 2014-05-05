Pilot Killed In Crash At California Air Show

A pilot died while performing at an air show near San Francisco, ABC 7 reports.

The show at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California was shut down after the crash.

The crash happened while the civilian pilot was performing an acrobatic aerial manoeuvre in a biplane, according to ABC.

The plane crashed on the tarmac and burst into flames.

Here’s video of the aftermath:

The crash is under investigation.

