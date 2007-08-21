Pittman's Pilot Group Buys Magazine Publisher NAMG

NY-based investment firm Pilot Group has acquired Minnesota-based North American Membership Group, whose 11 magazines like North American Fisherman, Gardening How-To and the The History Channel Magazine include 4.7 million subscribers. The company also sells videos and books and distributes video programming. According to a press release, Pilot Group plans to grow ad revenue in part through a stronger online presence. Pilot Group co-founder Robert Pittman becomes NAMG’s chairman. Terms not disclosed. Release via PaidContent



