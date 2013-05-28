F-15 Crashes Off Coast Of Japan, Pilot Ejects

An Air Force F-15 crashed off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, early today, reports the Associated Press.



The pilot ejected, kept in contact with authorities, and was picked up in the water by a Japanese Air Force helicopter. The F-15 was flying out of Kadena Air Base, one of the largest in the region.

Okinawa is home to 50,000 American troops, including seven camps of U.S. Marines. American presence in the area has been a growing source of tension in recent years, and Japan is seeking to reduce the amount of American bases.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

