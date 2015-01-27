Amazing Footage Of A Pilot Successfully Ditching A Plane 253 Miles Off From Hawaii

Jeremy Bender

A pilot successfully ditched his plane 253 miles northeast from the Hawaiian island of Maui after going into an incredible nosedive, according to a US Coast Guard video.

Plane Crash MapGoogle

The pilot, flying a single engine Cirrus SR-22, had to take emergency actions after his aircraft ran out of fuel. The plane quickly fell into a nosedive before deploying its parachute. Fortunately, the US Coast Guard witnessed the incident and deployed a rescue ship.

The Coast Guard filmed the entire episode. We have created GIFs of the incident below.

After running out of fuel, the Cirrus SR-22 quickly began a nosedive out of the sky.

Jan 26, 2015 09:36US Coast Guard

Fortunately, the plane was equipped with a deployable parachute that helped to stabilise the craft’s descent.

ParachuteUS Coast Guard

Due to the parachute, the plane hit the water at a safe speed on its belly.

Hitting waterUS Coast Guard

The pilot, after crashing, bailed out of the aircraft and got into an emergency inflatable life boat.

Floating raftUS Coast Guard

Within a half hour, the Coast Guard managed to find the pilot’s position and pull him into a rescue ship.

RescueUS Coast Guard

You can watch the entire video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.