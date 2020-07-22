Pillsbury released a chocolate version of its Funfetti cake, but it's not as tasty (or pretty) as the original

Rachel Askinasi
Rachel Askinasi/InsiderI was excited to try the chocolate Funfetti mix.
  • Pillsbury added chocolate to its lineup of Funfetti cake and cupcake mix flavours.
  • At the time of writing, the cake mix was available at Acme, Fresh Thyme, and Menards with a suggested retail price between $US1.30 and $US2.30.
  • The cake only required three ingredients in addition to the mix, which made it easy to pull together.
  • I found the flavour tasted identical to regular chocolate cake rather than reminiscent of classic Funfetti’s birthday-cake flavoring.
  • And while there were sprinkles inside, it was hard to see them all in the finished cake.
When I first saw the news that Pillsbury came out with a chocolate version of its iconic Funfetti cake, I knew I had to give it a try.

Most of the fun of eating a Funfetti cake, in my opinion, is the unique flavour and the colourful pops of confetti-like sprinkles in every slice. Even though the brand’s original Funfetti cake is yellow in colour, a representative for Pillsbury confirmed to Insider that it has a slightly sweeter flavour than the brand’s classic yellow cake.

When I set out to bake the chocolate version, which hit stores earlier this month, I was sceptical that I’d be able to see the sprinkles in the dark-coloured cake. I was also curious as to whether the cake itself would have a birthday cake flavour, or if this would simply be a chocolate cake with sprinkles inside.

Ingredients cake mixRachel Askinasi/InsiderAll I needed were water, oil, and eggs.

I followed the directions on the back of the box and mixed the water, oil, eggs, and cake mix in a bowl. Looking down, I wasn’t able to see the colourful sprinkles in the raw batter. But, I was hopeful that would change once I baked it.

I, of course, tasted the batter before I put it in the oven. The flavour of the batter was classic chocolate – no complaints here. I loaded the delicious goop into a 9-inch round pan, placed it carefully on the oven rack, closed the door, and set my timer.

Dry mix chocolate funfettiRachel Askinasi/InsiderI was able to see a couple of the sprinkles that were at the top.

Twenty-nine minutes later I took the cake out of the oven. As soon as I set it on the rack to cool, I noticed that I still couldn’t see the sprinkles.

I was a little bit disappointed, but it still looked and smelled delicious.

Outside of cake chocolatte funfettiRachel Askinasi/InsiderIt looked like a normal chocolate cake.

I let the cake cool a bit before cutting into it.

Cake inside chocolate funfettiRachel Askinasi/InsiderI was able to see some of the sprinkles inside.

Inside, it wasn’t as bright as I know the original version of Funfetti cake to be, but I was able to see the white, pink, and yellow sprinkles, while the orange, purple, and green sprinkles I saw in the dry batter got lost in the darkness of the cake.

FunfettiSydney Kramer/InsiderRegular Funfetti cake, like this one made out of the box, tends to be more colourful.

When I tasted the cake, I found it to be lightweight and moist, but I thought it just tasted like any other regular boxed chocolate cake. There was no hint of birthday-cake flair, at least as far as my taste buds could detect.

A representative for Pillsbury later confirmed to Insider that the only difference between the chocolate Funfetti mix and the regular chocolate cake mix is the sprinkles; there is no flavour alteration.

Chocolate funfettiRachel Askinasi/InsiderIt tasted good, but not like the iconic Funfetti cake.

While I, a 25-year-old, thought it was basically the same as regular chocolate cake, I do think the chocolate Funfetti mix makes for a fun dessert for young kids. My 3-year-old niece saw a pink sprinkle in her piece of cake and got so excited. Her review: “The pink part was delicious!”

So, if you’re looking to spice up dessert for kids who prefer chocolate, I think this cake mix is a good option. Just don’t expect the classic flavours of the Funfetti you know and love.

Chocolate Funfetti mix is currently available at Acme, Fresh Thyme, and Menards with a suggested retail price between $US1.30 and $US2.30

