The Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock because they needed more beer

Susan Cheever, author of “Drinking in America: Our Secret History,” shares an oft-forgotten detail of the Pilgrims’ arrival at Plymouth Rock. Due to the unsafe drinking water, passengers on the Mayflower drank beer as a main hydration source — each person was rationed a gallon per day. They started to run out as the ship approached Plymouth Rock.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.