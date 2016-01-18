I tried Pilates, and it was much harder than I ever thought it would be

Pilates doesn’t exactly look like much of a workout. But I went to a class at New York Pilates, and let me assure you: It was a challenge.

According to Pilates Method Alliance, more than 11 million people practice the low-impact, total body workout.

After only one session, my entire body was sore. I worked muscles I didn’t realise were out of shape. Days after the class, it was still hard to climb the stairs.

Story and video by Adam Banicki.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.