33 Reasons Why Pike Place Is The Best Market In America

Seattle’s Pike Place Market may not be the oldest farmer’s market in America, but it is often rated as the best.

First opened in 1907, Pike Place sits on the Puget Sound waterfront, in the heart of downtown Seattle. Home to hundreds of vendors hawking fish, produce, meat, specialty goods, jewelry, and even art, the market is still a place where small businesses thrive.

We took a day trip over Christmas to see Pike Place in full swing. Even amongst the bustling crowds, there isn’t a better place to spend a day eating and shopping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.