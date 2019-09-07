An 8-year-old boy fought off a mountain lion with a stick after it bit him in the head

Ondrej Chvatal/Shutterstock The mountain lion bit his head and wouldn’t let go.

An 8-year-old boy from Colorado was attacked by a mountain lion near his home.

Out of nowhere, the lion bit him in the head.

The boy, Pike Carlson, was backed into a tree.

Thinking on his feet, he fought the animal off with a stick. It sort of worked.

The boy is now recovering from the August 21 attack.

On August 21, Pike Carlson was in the backyard of his family’s home with his older brother, Gage, when the 65-pound lion appeared out of the blue, NBC-affiliated KUSA reported.

The animal bit Pike in the head. Then, the animal, still biting Pike, dragged him to a tree, where the boy was pinned down. Suddenly, the 8-year-old boy found himself fearing for his life.

Pike’s survival instincts kicked into high gear and he tried to fight off the lion.

“I was just punching, trying to grab anything that I can, like a stick,” Pike told KUSA. “I did find a stick and I tried to get it in the eye but soon the stick snapped.”

While Pike was fighting off the feline, Gage ran back to the house to get help from their family. At the same time, their dad, Ron, came running out.

“The whole side of his face was open,” Ron said. “There was blood all over him.”

Before Ron could join in the fight, the animal let go of the 8-year-bold boy. At that point, Ron realised his son had been badly injured, so he brought Pike to the nearest fire station, KUSA reported.



From there, Pike was brought the hospital where he received stitches and underwent two surgeries. He may need another to repair part of his eyelid, which was injured in the attack, according to KUSA. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. So far, they have raised $US18,458 of their $US50,000 goal.

The animal is no longer in the area

On August 26, five days after the attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a press release confirming that the same animal, a 1-year-old male lion, had been removed from the area the following day.

CPW confirmed this with a DNA test. The lion and another 1-year-old male lion were euthanised after CPW confirmed they were also responsible for an attack on a goat, CPW said.

“It is reassuring to know that the mountain lion from both the attack and depredation of the goat was removed from the area,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a press release. “This male juvenile mountain lion was not only a threat to human safety, but obviously to livestock and pets as well.”

Now, Pike is home recovering – and making jokes and serving up advice.

