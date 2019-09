And the quiet worsening of European markets that we’ve seen all week (and particularly so yesterday, when the word “haircut” was reintroduced into the discussion for the year), continues.



Yields on Spanish and Greek debt are both wider, and the euro has tanked below $1.30, a level folks have been watching for a while.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.