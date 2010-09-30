Forget The PIIGS -- The Market's Obsession Is Ireland

Gregory White

CDS prices are showing serious worries about Ireland, but calming fears around every other one of the PIIGS.

Ireland has become the most volatile concern due to the expanding cost of the Anglo Irish Bank bailout. The cost could increase to €34.3 billion and go as high as 32% of GDP.

From CMA Datavision:

PIGS CDS 930

Greece, however, remains far off the charts, still priced higher than any other member of the PIIGS.

From CMA Datavision:

Greece CDS 930

