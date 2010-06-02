PIIGS CDS Moving Sharply Higher Again

Gregory White

Just when you thought the Mediterranean was cooling down, key PIIGS states Spain and Italy are showing signs of increasing pressure on their sovereign debt. Their CDS has spiked through May, and could continue to do so through the summer.

From CMA Datavision:

Spain Italy CDS 62

Greek banks have been major beneficiaries of the eurozone bailout package that targeted the country’s deficit.

From CMA Datavision:

Greek Bank CDS 62

