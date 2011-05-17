PIIGS Beating Core

Photo: Flickr

Something to watch that might be a corollary to fading momentum in the US.Frequently PIIGS equity markets are outperforming the core equity markets in Europe.



Take today, some notable PIIGS

Athens – 0.03%

Spain -0.21%

Ireland +0.07%

Italy +0.05%

Portugal -0.16%

Now the big core markets:

Germany: -0.6%

France: -0.198%

Anyway, just something to watch. Not the first time it’s happened like this lately.

All quotes via Bloomberg.

