PIIGS Beating Core

Joe Weisenthal

Photo: Flickr

Something to watch that might be a corollary to fading momentum in the US.Frequently PIIGS equity markets are outperforming the core equity markets in Europe.

Take today, some notable PIIGS

  • Athens – 0.03%
  • Spain -0.21%
  • Ireland +0.07%
  • Italy +0.05%
  • Portugal -0.16%

Now the big core markets:

  • Germany: -0.6%
  • France: -0.198%

Anyway, just something to watch. Not the first time it’s happened like this lately.

 All quotes via Bloomberg.

