PIIGS Beating Core

Something to watch that might be a corollary to fading momentum in the US.Frequently PIIGS equity markets are outperforming the core equity markets in Europe.
Take today, some notable PIIGS
- Athens – 0.03%
- Spain -0.21%
- Ireland +0.07%
- Italy +0.05%
- Portugal -0.16%
Now the big core markets:
- Germany: -0.6%
- France: -0.198%
Anyway, just something to watch. Not the first time it’s happened like this lately.
All quotes via Bloomberg.
