Malaysian Printer Blacks Out Faces Of Pigs On The Cover Of The New York Times

Today, the New York Times ran a story by Stephanie Strom titled “Demand Grows for Hogs That Are Raised Humanely Outdoors,” an article about the growth of the pasture-raised pork industry in the U.S.

When the article appeared in the International New York Times on newsstands in Malaysia, however, it looked a little different. The pig’s faces had been blacked out:

When the story continued inside the newspaper, another pig was blocked out too:

What shameful thing had these pigs done to be forced to anonymity?

According to the Malay Mail, the decision to black out the faces was made by printers of the Malaysian edition of the newspaper, KHL Printing Co. “We’ve been doing this for some time. We block out pictures of nudes and things like these. This is a Muslim country,” a representative of the printers told the publication.

While Malaysia is a multi-faith state, Islam is the officially the state religion and Muslims make up two thirds of the country, and practicing Muslims tend to abstain from pork. Al Jazeera notes that while the country is known for its relatively moderate version of Islam, the banning of books and other materials is common in the country.

