A Criminal With A Piggyback Fetish Is On The Loose In The Pacific Northwest

Photo: AP

Sherwin Shayegan has been banned from high school sports games in five states for repeatedly forcing players to give him piggyback rides after games, the AP reports.Shayegan, the so-called “Piggyback Bandit,” acts mentally handicapped to get close to high school sports teams.



Then he runs onto the court after wins and tries to jump on the backs of players.

“What’s disturbing to me is that he is jumping on our young athletes, he is 240 pounds, and he can hurt someone,” a Montana high school sports director told the AP.

He was arrested in Montana last October on misdemeanour assault charges for leaping onto players during a state tournament basketball game.

He paid a $720 fine on February 1, but reemerged three days later when he piggybacked at both a basketball and hockey game in Bismarck. He was finally banned that week.

He’s also been banned from games in Washington, Oregon, North Dakota, and Minnesota for various charges that date back to 2004. Beyond piggybacking, he has also been picked up on charges of criminal trespass, vehicle prowling, resisting arrest, and a felony possession of controlled substance without a prescription, the AP reports.

No one knows why the 28-year-old Washington native does it, but he shows no sign of stopping.

Read the entire, strange AP story here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.