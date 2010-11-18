New Website Sells Strange Things Such As Piggy Banks Made Out Of REAL Piglets

Photo: Thecheeky.com

Piggy banks are way too ceramic these days. Fortunately, a Canadian company has developed a way to breath life back into the classic coin storage unit.



TheCheeky.com, a business that produces goods that “mock convention and challenge pointlessness” sells a piggy bank carved from a real piglet.

It is a “real piglet that has been taxidermied” and “insterted with a coin storage unit and cork plug.”

Mother Nature Network reports that Colin Hart, the creator of TheCheeky.com — which also sells covers with fake puddles of pee and bookmarks of famous celebrities named Mark (i.e Mark Wahlburg, Mark Zuckerberg, etc.,) says the piglets are meant to be “a bit of a joke.”

TheCheeky.com also says the piglets died of natural causes.

If you’re not a vegetarian, animal-rights activists, or totally disgusted by the idea, be prepared to break your old piggy bank to cash in on the real thing. The Piglet Bank retails at $4000 (not including postage and packing) and will take up to 12 months to produce from the time of order.

Looks like grandma will have to wait until the next holiday season for her gift to arrive.

