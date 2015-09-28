David Cameron is 'too busy running Britain' to sue over 'pig gate' claims

Photo: Paul Hackett / Getty Images

Lord Ashcroft claimed in his new book “Call Me Dave” that Prime Minister David Cameron put “a private part of his anatomy” into a dead pig’s mouth as part of a university initiation ceremony.

It pretty much broke the internet in the UK. It led to endless memes and mockery on social media, even though Lord Ashcroft admitted in the book that he had no other evidence of the alleged incident taking place other than a source telling him.

But Cameron just came out within the last 24 hours, nearly a week after the excerpts from his book were published in the Daily Mail, in a press statement saying that:

“Everyone can see why the book was written and everyone can see straight through it. As for the specific issue raised, a very specific denial was made a week ago and I’ve nothing to add to that.”

This morning, radio station LBC reported that Cameron said he “too busy running the country” to consider legal action over claims made in a book by Lord Ashcroft.

The Guardian newspaper cited unnamed British government sources that said the book’s claims are “utter nonsense” and “untrue.”

Last week, the Daily Mail released an excerpt from the book co-written by Lord Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakshott.

Ashcroft is famous in political circles and across Britain for being a former ally of Cameron. However, he fell out with Cameron after the Prime Minister failed to follow through on a promise to give him a top ranking job after winning the 2010 election. The pair now famously dislike each other. Lord Ashcroft even publicly admitted that he has “personal beef” with Cameron.

The book, called “Call Me Dave,” features a source who claimed to be present during the pig incident and has photographic evidence. However, the book also makes it clear that Ashcroft and Oakshott failed to actually obtain the photo in question.

