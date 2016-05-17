This maths teacher with a PhD in mechanical engineering is also an Armani model

Pietro Boselli isn’t just a pretty face.

The 28-year-old Italian model, who recently signed on as the face of Armani’s athletic line, also has a PhD in mechanical engineering.

When he isn’t walking the runway, Boselli is in the classroom teaching subjects like Computing and Thermodynamics.

No wonder he has a million Instagram followers and counting.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Alana Yzola

