This maths teacher with a PhD in mechanical engineering is also an Armani model

Pietro Boselli isn’t just a pretty face.
The 28-year-old Italian model, who recently signed on as the face of Armani’s athletic line, also has a PhD in mechanical engineering.
When he isn’t walking the runway, Boselli is in the classroom teaching subjects like Computing and Thermodynamics.
No wonder he has a million Instagram followers and counting.
Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Alana Yzola
