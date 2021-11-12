25 pies from around the world that you’ll want to try immediately
Sophia Mitrokostas,Carolina Gazal
Nov. 12, 2021, 8:56 PM
From Germany to the Netherlands, here are pies from all corners of the world. yingko/Shutterstock; Rontontwerp/Shutterstock
Pie is synonymous with comfort food. Spicy, salty, or sugary, it’s eaten around the world.
Many enjoy meat-filled tarts, like bobotie from South Africa and salteñas from Bolivia.
Others nosh on sweet treats like pie de limón in Chile and flapper pie in Canada.
Bobotie pie, which hails from South Africa, offers a mix of fruit and meat.
Bobotie contains spiced meat. BBA Photography/Shutterstock
This dish is a blend of spices, meat, and eggs.
According to Saveur, bobotie is a Cape Town specialty consisting of spiced meat, chutney, tamarind paste, and milk-soaked bread. It’s topped with eggs and baked until golden.
According to
the New York Times, bobotie is traditionally served with a delicious combination of raisins, cinnamon, sugar, and turmeric or saffron.
Pie de limón is a popular dessert in Chile.
The sweet crust complements the tart filling. Maria Gracia Sotelo/Shutterstock
Get a perfect blend of sour and sweet flavors in with pie de limón.
According to a recipe
from the POV film “Tea Time” (2015) following five Chilean women via PBS, pie de limón — or lemon pie — is a tart consisting of condensed milk and lemon juice.
The meringue topping is made with egg whites and granulated sugar. The mixture is cooked until dissolved.
Quiche Lorraine is a major part of French cuisine.
The egg tart is a popular breakfast option. SGM/Shutterstock
This flaky dish has a rich history.
According to the New York Times, quiche Lorraine is named after the historical region in northeastern France that was heavily influenced by Germany, though open-faced tarts were around since medieval times.
It’s usually
made with mashed butter mixed with eggs worked into a flat disc of dough. After it’s baked, it’s covered in grated Gruyère, nutmeg-filled custard, and cooked pancetta.
Salteñas are a type of baked pie from Bolivia.
Salteñas are known for their juicy filling. Alf Ribeiro/Shutterstock
This portable pie is a perfect on-the-go snack.
According to All Recipes, salteñas are a Bolivian meat pastry stuffed with ground beef, onions, peas, and eggs.
According to the Washington Post, the small pies can also be made with a hearty chicken or beef stew, filled with potatoes and llajua, the chili-pepper-based condiment.
According to Food First, the pastry is supposed to be eaten upright to sip the stew inside.
Vlaai is a fruit pie native to the Netherlands.
It’s also known as Limburgse vlaai. Rontontwerp/Shutterstock
According to Taste Atlas
, this pastry hails from the Limburg province of the Netherlands. It originated from Germanic tribes and was used in monasteries as sacrificial bread.
The Dutch treat comes in a number of varieties,
including chocolate, rice pudding, or other sweet fruits.
Spanakopita is a staple in Greek cuisine.
It’s also known as a spinach pie. Marie Sonmez Photography/Shutterstock
According to All Recipes
, spanakopita is a flaky pie packed with cooked spinach, onions, feta cheese, eggs, and seasoning.
The handheld treat usually features a top and base made of phyllo — a delicate and incredibly thin pastry.
Bisteeya is a Moroccan pie featuring eggs and chicken.
It’s also known as pastilla, bastilla, bisteeya, b’stilla, or bstilla. Picture Partners/Shuttertstock
According to Taste
, this crumbly phyllo-coated Morrocan dish is commonly made with spicy chicken, almonds, and eggs.
After the chicken pie is baked, it’s brushed with butter and sprinkled
with sugar and cinnamon.
Head to the Philippines for a slice of Buko pie.
This sweet treat features a dense coconut custard. MDV Edwards/Shutterstock
According to CNN,
Buko pie originated from Laguna.
It is traditionally made of young coconut meat and sweetened condensed milk, encased in a crisp, crumbly crust.
Zwetschgenkuchen is a delicious German dessert.
This pie is teeming with plums. yingko/Shutterstock
If you’re
a fan of plums
, you’ll love this German pastry.
According to The Guardian, zwetschgenkuchen (also known as quetschekuche, pflaumenkuchen, or zwetschgendatschi ) is best made with either yeasted dough or shortcrust pastry, covered with small, pitted Italian plums.
According to Daring Gourmet, some recipes also call for a sprinkling of streusel on top — a twist on the original recipe.
Meat pies are gravy-filled delights popular in Australia and New Zealand.
They’re usually topped with tomato sauce. AnikonaAnn/Shutterstock
According to The Guardian
, these hand pies consist of beef and gravy, topped with tomato sauce.
The dish is so popular in Australia and New Zealand that the two countries’
Food Standard code states that meat pies must contain a minimum of 25% of meat flesh.
Coulibiac is a traditional Russian pie stuffed with salmon or sturgeon.
It’s a hearty dish packed with protein. BBA Photography/Shutterstock
This Russian specialty makes for a stunning centerpiece.
According to BBC Good Food, coulibiac is filled with fish, rice, onions, dill, and spices like cumin, coriander seeds, cardamom, and star anise.
According to the New York Times, the pie is almost always baked in a brioche or pastry shell.
Native to Switzerland, Bündner Nusstorte is a sweet pastry packed with caramelized nuts.
The pie is also known as Engadiner Nusstorte. Elly Mens/Shutterstock
According to Taste Atlas
, this German pastry is made with caramelized walnuts and cream.
Although some trace this pie’s origins to the canton of Graubünden,
the dessert was actually brought to the region from the south where the walnut grows, according to the official tourism website for Graubünden.
Nigerian meat pies are a filling snack.
They’re often seasoned with curry or thyme. Red Confidential/Shutterstock
According to
the Cooking Foodie blog
, Nigerian pies are filled with minced meat, potatoes, and carrots.
According to All Nigerian Recipes, this snack can be cut into different shapes like hearts, circles, or stars.
Cornish pasties are hand pies commonly eaten in the UK.
They can be easily eaten without a fork or knife. Fudio/iStock
According to Historic UK
, these hearty pies hail from Cornwall and are usually filled with beef, potato, swede, and onion. Historically, they were eaten by miners and farm workers in this region as they worked.
They’re typically seasoned with salt and pepper and baked in a distinctive half-circle shape.
Flapper pie is a custard pie from Canada.
It’s topped with a ton of meringue. NatalyaBond/Shuttertsock
The pie
consists of
a graham-cracker crust and vanilla custard, topped with a thick layer of meringue.
According to The Star Phoenix, the turnover dates back to the 1920s and was served in cafés in small Canadian Prairie towns.
Don’t leave Florida without grabbing a slice of key lime pie.
The refreshing treat is perfect for summer. Darren K. Fisher/Shutterstock
According to
Food and Wine
, the Sunshine State is the place to go for an authentic slice of key lime pie.
Although debate continues over where the dessert was invented, many trace its origins to Key West.
According to Gothamist, it could have originated in New York City — nevertheless, the recipe is pretty universal.
To make it, bake a graham crust, pack it with lime filling, and top it all off with an airy meringue.
Persian pies feature sweet potatoes and spices.
The arranged layers are Instagram-worthy. Kathy Matsunami/Shutterstock
According to
The Washington Post
, this dessert consists of t
hinly-sliced sweet potatoes
, butter, sugar, and Persian spices like grated nutmeg, coriander, and rose water.
The simple recipe doesn’t require filling or custard.
Gata from Armenia is filled with butter, sugar, and chopped walnuts.
This sweet dessert is filled with Greek yogurt. MehmetO/Shutterstock
There are many variations of gata in Armenia. No matter the shape, size, or form, it always pairs well with dark coffee or tea.
According to Serious Eats, the light pastry is made from yeasted dough loaded with Greek yogurt and vanilla.
It’s usually served on a flattened disc or rolled into handheld bites, topped with chopped nuts, and scored with decorative patterns.
Boston cream pie is an American classic.
This beloved staple is filled with cream. K Hanley CHDPhoto/Shutterstock
The dessert is often said to have been invented by a French chef and first
served at a hotel in Boston
.
It’s typically filled with custard and glazed in chocolate.
Ossetian khachapuri is stuffed with warm cheese.
This pie is filled with potatoes, too. smspsy/Shutterstock
According to Taste Atlas
, Ossetian khachapuri (or Ossetian pie) originates from Georgia.
It’s made with boiled potatoes and
creamy cheese folded into the dough.
Västerbottenostpaj is made for Swedish Midsummer.
Västerbottenostpaj is topped with chives. Nina Firsova/Shutterstock
According to Food and Journeys
, Västerbottenostpaj, or cheese pies, can be prepared for the summer holidays.
It’s made with slightly nutty and bitter cheese, butter, flour, and cream. The comforting dish is garnished with chives.
Irish shepherd’s pie calls for ground lamb and spices.
This dish resembles a casserole. freeskyline/Shutterstock
This all-in-one hearty dish is filled with gravy, meat,
and vegetables
.
According to
The Wholesome Dish, ground beef is layered with mashed potatoes, butter, and cheese — almost like a casserole.
Brazilian chicken pie is known as empadão de frango.
This is a warm and chicken-filled pie. Alan Camargo Fotografia/Shutterstock
This classic Brazilian recipe is a great snack, meal, or side.
According to
the Travel, Cook, Tell blog, the pie has a delicious crust loaded with chicken, tomato paste, garlic, onions, and Brazilian requeijão — a type of cream cheese.
Lebanese meat pies, or sfeehas, are stuffed with pine nuts.
Top them with plain yogurt. Azra H/Shutterstock
These
savory meat pies are made with butter, pine nuts, and cinnamon.
The filling is made of
ground beef or lamb sauteed in butter and allspice.
They’re commonly eaten with stuffed grape leaves, hummus, or plain yogurt.
