25 pies from around the world that you’ll want to try immediately

Bobotie pie, which hails from South Africa, offers a mix of fruit and meat.

This dish is a blend of spices, meat, and eggs.

According to Saveur, bobotie is a Cape Town specialty consisting of spiced meat, chutney, tamarind paste, and milk-soaked bread. It’s topped with eggs and baked until golden.

According to the New York Times, bobotie is traditionally served with a delicious combination of raisins, cinnamon, sugar, and turmeric or saffron.