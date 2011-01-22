BUST: Piers Morgan's Ratings Tumble Wednesday Night

Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan experienced a sharp drop in ratings Wed night following his interview with Condoleezza Rice.His demo audience plunged to 239,000 from 551,000 Tuesday night and his total viewership dropped to 1.028 million from 1.273 the night before.



After Morgan’s Tuesday interview with Howard Stern beat Hannity in the demo, many were predicting that CNN might have a bona fide hit with Morgan’s show. And he still might!

But Morgan’s ratings high didn’t last into Wednesday. His interview with Rice didn’t generate as much buzz as Stern — notwithstanding his questions for the former secretary of state were called “cringeworthy” by some. Example: Morgan asked Rice if “she’s high-maintenance” and, if she was cooking him a meal, what would she cook for him? (Want to know Condi’s answer? The video is below.)

Here’s how Piers’ numbers compared.

Morgan pulled in 239,000 in the 25-54 demo — which was significantly lower than Hannity’s 565,000, but still beat MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s 221,000.

In total viewers, Morgan came third, with 1.028 million viewers compared to Maddow’s 1.094 million and Hannity’s 1.974 million.

Again it should be noted we are only still on week one. Also? Morgan numbers in the demo are currently double what Larry King was pulling in before his departure.





