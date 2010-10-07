Piers Morgan's Already Trying To Get President Obama For His New CNN Show

Morgan and King.

Photo: CNN.com

It’s been about a month since CNN confirmed that former British tabloid editor and “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan would replace Larry King at 9 p.m. with a nightly interview show starting in January, and Morgan already has a few guests locked in.So far, Donald Trump and Simon Cowell (who helped Morgan land the CNN gig in the first place) have signed on, according to Deadline.com’s Tim Adler, and President “Obama tops Morgan’s list of potential interviewees, although nothing’s been agreed yet.”



Morgan also told Adler: “The format, everything, will change … I’m not just going to be another man sitting in the CNN studio wearing red braces,” and that “his mission is to help jazz up CNN’s evening line-up,” the ratings of which are flailing.

Morgan has already said he “didn’t join the network to come in second or third or fourth. I want to be first.” But he has a long way to go from CNN’s existing 9 p.m. ratings of around 600,000 viewers to the roughly 2 million people who regularly tune in to watch Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel at that time. And seeing as how CNN’s other new primetime show is not off to a great start, the pressure will be on.

