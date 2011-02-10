Piers Morgan To Winklevii: Social Network Is Basically A Misery Film About Your Own Death

From last night’s Piers Morgan interview with the Winklevoss twins on their reaction to seeing the Social Network:



Winklevii: I think there was a relief when it was over that our story was told and we were portrayed in what we believe was a positive light

Piers Morgan: Even though the story really…I mean you end up with buckets of cash but not the large bucket you think you’re entitled to, and the story really is the story of how your business lives got ruined. So it’s not a happy ending really, it’s like a misery film. Like watching your own death!

Then Piers kicked them in the stomach.

Kidding. The Winklevoss’ say they don’t think the story is fully told yet. Which at this point is sort of hard to believe. Also, they use Facebook.

Vid below.



