Second Amendment Proponents Want Piers Morgan Deported

In the latest round of White House petitions, citizens are calling for the deportation of the CNN television host for attacking the Second Amendment.

From the petition:

“British Citizen and CNN television host Piers Morgan is engaged in a hostile attack against the U.S. Constitution by targeting the Second Amendment. We demand that Mr. Morgan be deported immediately for his effort to undermine the Bill of Rights and for exploiting his position as a national network television host to stage attacks against the rights of American citizens.”

Created Friday, December 21, the petition has already reached the goal of 25,000 signatures needed to be considered by the White House. (It’s currently at more than 33,000 signatures.)

Morgan countered the petition on Twitter asking whether his rights were protected under that of the First Amendment. (Of course they are.)

Ironic U.S. gun rights campaign to deport me for ‘attacking 2nd Amendment rights’ – is my opinion not protected under 1st Amendment rights? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 22, 2012

Only this morning are the stories beginning to get to him:

