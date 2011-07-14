British MP's Now Calling On CNN's Piers Morgan To Testify In Murdoch Phone-Hacking Scandal

It’s sounding less and less likely that CNN’s Piers Morgan is going to manage to stay free of the Murdoch phone-hacking scandal engulfing Britain.



Guido Fawkes, the popular British political blogger, follows up on yesterday’s story that one of Morgan’s biggest stories when he was editor at the Daily Mirror was the result of a phone-hacking with a report that three British MP’s are calling on Morgan to testify before Parliament regarding what he knows about the scandal.

MP Aidan Burley, told Fawkes:

“In the light of these new allegations about telephone hacking during his editorship of the Daily Mirror, Piers Morgan should be called to the phone-hacking inquiry to face questions on oath.”

Two other MPs are echoing the call and according to Fawkes both the BBC and Sky have been pursuing Morgan for comment…so far to no avail. CNN had no comment when we reached out to them yesterday regarding the report.

Meanwhile, Political Wire picks up this suddenly damning quote from Morgan’s book about his time in the tabloid trade.

“Apparently if you don’t change the standard security code that every phone comes with, then anyone can call your number and, if you don’t answer, tap in the standard four digit code to hear all your messages. I’ll change mine just in case, but it makes me wonder how many public figures and celebrities are aware of this little trick.”

