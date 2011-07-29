"PIERS MORGAN SUSPENDED FROM CNN": Watch A False rumour Spread Like Wildfire On Twitter

Piers Morgan has not been suspended from CNN.

A rumour that he had been spread like wildfire across Twitter this afternoon before being stamped out…five minutes later.

Morgan, a former News of the World and Daily Mirror editor, has been the subject of a great deal of speculation and gossip in connection with the phone-hacking scandal in the past week. 

He has denied any knowledge of any hacking, repeatedly, but this has not put an end to the stories.  This morning the Independent ran a front page story titled ‘End of the Piers show? Hacking row engulfs former tabloid editor.

Which may have led some journalists in Britain to more easily swallow a fake Tweet from a parody account announcing that Morgan had been suspended.

Not that that’s an excuse.  One imagines if you’re not going to contact CNN directly to confirm the rumour the least a regular Twitter user could do is check the bio of the person sending the Tweet.  But this is the Internet and (like Ferris Bueller said!) things move pretty fast sometimes (also the RT button). 

However, equally as interesting is how fast the rumour got stomped out.  Literally minutes.  So: Bad Twitter!  Good Twitter!

Welcome to the game of Telephone 2.0….also known as the Media.

The problem is it then got picked up by actual journalists. In this case, Chris Green the Assistant News Editor at The Independent.

And Jon Snow, the Channel 4 News anchor.

Then the rumour jumped Stateside when Reuters social media guru Anthony De Rosa picked it up. BOOM.

Then it got stomped out.

Then Piers Morgan weighed in.

Then the recriminations started from the Piers people. In this case his digital producer Steve Krakauer and EP Jonathan Wald.

Then everyone (presumably feeling foolish) began apologizing.

Then Reuters' Felix Salmon said, Hey! What is Twitter for if not rumour-mongering!

The concerned parties were less-than-convinced by this.

Then the world returned to actual news.

