"PIERS MORGAN SUSPENDED FROM CNN": Watch A False rumour Spread Like Wildfire On Twitter

Piers Morgan has not been suspended from CNN.



A rumour that he had been spread like wildfire across Twitter this afternoon before being stamped out…five minutes later.

Morgan, a former News of the World and Daily Mirror editor, has been the subject of a great deal of speculation and gossip in connection with the phone-hacking scandal in the past week.

He has denied any knowledge of any hacking, repeatedly, but this has not put an end to the stories. This morning the Independent ran a front page story titled ‘End of the Piers show? Hacking row engulfs former tabloid editor.‘

Which may have led some journalists in Britain to more easily swallow a fake Tweet from a parody account announcing that Morgan had been suspended.

Not that that’s an excuse. One imagines if you’re not going to contact CNN directly to confirm the rumour the least a regular Twitter user could do is check the bio of the person sending the Tweet. But this is the Internet and (like Ferris Bueller said!) things move pretty fast sometimes (also the RT button).

However, equally as interesting is how fast the rumour got stomped out. Literally minutes. So: Bad Twitter! Good Twitter!

Welcome to the game of Telephone 2.0….also known as the Media.

