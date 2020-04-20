Piers Morgan called Victoria Beckham a 'pampered primadonna' for furloughing her staff instead of paying their wages herself

Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Reuters Piers Morgan put Victoria Beckham on blast on ‘Good Morning Britain.’

Piers Morgan slammed Victoria Beckham for taking advantage of the British government’s Job Retention Scheme to furlough her workers.

Under the scheme, the government pays for 80% of staff wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sorry, this furlough scheme was not for primadonna multi-millionaires like you,” Morgan said, arguing that the former Spice Girl should be paying her staff out of her own pocket.

“You the taxpayer are going to be funding a loss-making vanity project,” he added, referencing Beckham’s fashion brand’s lack of profitability.

Beckham is, however, reportedly making up the last 20% of her staff’s wages herself, forgoing her own salary, and donating 20% of online sales to food banks.

Insider has contacted representatives for Victoria Beckham and her clothing company for comment.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge eviscerated Beckham for taking advantage of the British government’s Job Retention Scheme, which allows struggling bosses to furlough their staff. The British government has committed to paying furloughed workers 80% of their salary during the coronavirus pandemic until at least the end of June.

“Sorry, this furlough scheme was not for primadonna multi-millionaires like you two, running a famed vanity business that makes no money,” Morgan said of David and Victoria.

Morgan’s comments came after The Sun reported that Beckham had furloughed 25 people working for her self-titled designer fashion label. A spokesperson for her brand confirmed to the Daily Mail that staff will be furloughed for two months “so far.”

Victoria Beckham Limited reported a loss of £12.3 million for 2018, and has failed to make a profit since it launched in 2008,BBC News reported.

Claiming that her husband normally bails out her loss-making business, Morgan added: “[David] normally puts his hand into his massive wallet, but no, this time, it’s the taxpayer. It’s completely tone-deaf.”

According to the Mail, Beckham is making up the final 20% of her staff’s wages herself, despite not having to do so.

Morgan’s cohost Susanna Reid also noted that Beckham has forgone her own salary, and is donating 20% of online sales to food banks.

“But her business makes no money!” Morgan maintained. “You the taxpayer are going to be funding a loss-making vanity project.

“They have got gazillions. They keep boasting to us how rich they are, how successful they are. Let’s see it then! Look after your own staff.”

