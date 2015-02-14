Piers Morgan shared the email from David Carr that signaled the end of his CNN career

In September 2014, Piers Morgan officially left CNN.

He began anchoring the network’s 9 p.m. slot in January 2011, replacing “Larry King Live.”

Last February, rumours began swirling that Morgan’s time at the news network was coming to a close after the show’s ratings plummeted and Chelsea Handler called him a “terrible interviewer.”

We may (or may not) be getting a little insight on some of the behind the scenes happenings in a tweet from Morgan on Friday, the day after beloved New York Times columnist, David Carr died.

Killing me with charm… the email from David Carr that led to the column that led to my departure from CNN. pic.twitter.com/21wqqtEo0z

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2015

You see in the tweet that Carr reached out to Morgan to tell him what Morgan likely already knew: the CNN show Morgan headlined — the one in which, sometimes, Morgan himself became the story, was coming to a quick and unceremonious end.

Carr noted in his email to Morgan that it was “partly due to American provincialism” and partly because of Morgan’s failure to assimilate. Those sentiments were echoed across many media platforms at the lowest points of Morgan’s CNN tenure.

But, Carr being the diligent reporter he was, offered Morgan a chance to speak about it on the record, and he did.

In Carr’s article, published almost exactly one year ago, he wrote “There have been times when [Morgan] didn’t seem to like America very much and American audiences have been more than willing to return the favour.”

Morgan apparently agreed — citing his ratings, which were underwater — and Carr, quite fairly, gave Morgan the benefit of the doubt:

Give @piersmorgan credit for owning his end and coming to phone. I respect ppl who don’t just ask questions,, but answer them.

— david carr (@carr2n) February 24, 2014

Carr pointed out that the British host could not both entertain and inform Americans while also vilifying them mercilessly. He punctuated that thought with this nugget of wisdom about working on this side of the pond: “if you want to stick out, you first have to work on fitting in.”

