Piers Morgan Gaining Ground But Fox News Still No. 1 At Midnight

Photo: Gawker

The Left Coast loves Piers Morgan.Twice this week, the show was the top cable news program during the Midnight ET hour, also known as West Coast prime-time.



Morgan, who interviews potential Presidential candidate Rob Lowe Friday night, had 483,000 viewers in the A25-54 demographic and 948,000 total viewers during the time slot Thursday night, beating Rachel Maddow. (Fox News did beat Morgan, but it aired the Republican debate.)

The show also won the midnight hour on Monday night.

Sean Hannity prevailed Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Fox is still ahead at midnight, but Morgan’s progress is impressive. Consistently winning the time slot would be an impressive feat, something that the relatively new show could use to impress viewers and advertisers.

Fox News continues to dominate the 9 p.m. hour, with Hannity winning all four days. Morgan sits solidly in second place with Maddow coming in third, although she is faring better than this time last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.