Piers Morgan Says 'It's Over For Jon Stewart'

Comedy Central The TV hosts’ feuds stems from Jon Stewart mocking CNN’s recent coverage.

During Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Report”

ended “The Daily Show’s” 10-year winning streak — the longest in history — for Outstanding Variety Series.

CNN’s Piers Morgan, who was watching from home, decided to take the opportunity to jab his recent rival, “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart:

CNN BREAKING NEWS > It’s over for Jon Stewart…. @StephenAtHome wins again.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 23, 2013

While Colbert got his start as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” what Morgan may not have realised is that Stewart is an executive producer on “The Colbert Report” — so technically he also won.

Colbert even thanked his “friend and brother” Jon Stewart during his acceptance speech, signifying there is no bad blood between the two.

But Morgan’s disdain for Stewart goes back further than just Sunday night, stemming back to the Comedy Central host’s frequent criticism of CNN coverage.

Just last week, Stewart d

estroyed CNN’s ‘Breathless Wrongness’ coverage of the Navy Yard shooting.

Morgan subsequently tweeted at the time:

If I were Jon Stewart, I’d stop obsessing with CNN and start worrying about the younger, funnier @iamjohnoliver getting his job….

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 18, 2013

Fans were quick to come to Stewart’s defence:

Jon Stewart is basically the voice of a generation. Piers Morgan is the voice of people who yell at waitresses.

— Jim Grammond (@jgrammond) September 24, 2013

Piers Morgan is the worst. Jon Stewart is the best. http://t.co/EUCJlrAZ

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 5, 2012

@piersmorgan is a douche. Jon Stewart pokes fun and Piers cries and gets indignant. What’s next Piers? Hacking his Voice Mail?

— Aaron Imholte (@AaronImholte) September 24, 2013

@piersmorgan At least Jon Stewart is able to provide relevant news. Quick some1 check CNN to see what Miley Cyrus is up to today #CNNisajoke

— Jeff Sparks (@jeffwsparks) September 24, 2013

Stewart has yet to issue a response, but we’re betting Morgan’s tweets won’t stop him from mocking CNN’s coverage.

