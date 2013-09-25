Piers Morgan Says 'It's Over For Jon Stewart'

Aly Weisman
Jon Stewart CNNComedy CentralThe TV hosts’ feuds stems from Jon Stewart mocking CNN’s recent coverage.

During Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Report”
ended “The Daily Show’s” 10-year winning streak — the longest in history — for Outstanding Variety Series.
CNN’s Piers Morgan, who was watching from home, decided to take the opportunity to jab his recent rival, “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart:

While Colbert got his start as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” what Morgan may not have realised is that Stewart is an executive producer on “The Colbert Report” — so technically he also won.

Colbert even thanked his “friend and brother” Jon Stewart during his acceptance speech, signifying there is no bad blood between the two.

But Morgan’s disdain for Stewart goes back further than just Sunday night, stemming back to the Comedy Central host’s frequent criticism of CNN coverage.

Just last week, Stewart d
estroyed CNN’s ‘Breathless Wrongness’ coverage of the Navy Yard shooting.

Morgan subsequently tweeted at the time:

Fans were quick to come to Stewart’s defence:

Stewart has yet to issue a response, but we’re betting Morgan’s tweets won’t stop him from mocking CNN’s coverage.

