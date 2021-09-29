Piers Morgan ridiculed Daniel Craig’s ‘garish’ pink blazer at the ‘No Time to Die’ premiere

Daniel Craig at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere in London. Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Piers Morgan criticized Daniel Craig’s outfit for the “No Time To Die” premiere in London last night.

Morgan wrote on Twitter that Craig’s outfit looks like “an Austin Powers tribute act.”

He also said that Craig’s character James Bond would never wear a “garish pink suede dinner jacket.”

The 53-year-old arrived at the premiere for his last movie as the iconic spy, James Bond, in a pink suede blazer. HITC reports that the blazer was made by Anderson & Sheppard, a bespoke tailor and haberdashery based in Mayfair, London.

Morgan, who has come into conflict with many celebrities including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared his disappointment for Craig’s outfit to the premiere.

“O dear O (7) dear,” he wrote on a Twitter post accompanied with a picture of Craig at the event. “James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act.”

Amidst the conversation on who will replace Craig as James Bond, Morgan recently joked that he would be “Daniel Craig’s replacement as 007.”

He shared an image on Instagram of himself in a suit outside the Burlington Arcade and caption it: “The name’s Morgan… Piers Morgan. #TimeToDie.”

The TV personality also shared a similar photo to Twitter. When Bond fans criticized Morgan’s joke, he responded with his acting credentials.

“Not an actor? I’ve been in nine movies that have cumulatively grossed over $US2bn,” he wrote on Twitter. According to IMDB, Morgan has 8 acting credits, three of which are for tv series.

Morgan has criticized Craig before. In 2018, after a picture surfaced of Craig carrying his daughter in a papoose, Morgan shared the picture to Twitter and commented: “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.”

Numerous people defended Craig, including “Avengers” actor Chris Evans who wrote: “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Last year, Morgan told The Sunday Times that the response to his tweet was “pointless and irrelevant in the general scheme of things.”