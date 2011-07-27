British Blogger Says He Has Recording That Proves Piers Morgan Knew About Phone-Hacking*

Piers Morgan.

Update: The Telegraph has just published a story saying that in a 2009 BBC interview Morgan appears to concede he was aware that stories published in the tabloid he was editing were the result of hacking or other nefarious activities (in the words of the BBC interviewer “people who rake through bins for a living, people who tap people’s phones, people who take secret photographs, who do all that nasty down-in-the-gutter stuff”). Morgan’s response to the BBC:



“To be honest, let’s put that in perspective as well. Not a lot of that went on. A lot of it was done by third parties rather than the staff themselves. That’s not to defend it, because obviously you were running the results of their work.

“I’m quite happy to be parked in the corner of tabloid beast and to have to sit here defending all these things I used to get up to, and I make no pretence about the stuff we used to do,” he told the programme’s host, Kirsty Young.

“I simply say the net of people doing it was very wide, and a lot encompassed the high and low end of the supposed newspaper market.”

Emphasis mine because that appears to be the part of his response that could be construed as contradicting (as blogger Guido Fawkes suggested below) his more recent statement from last week when he said “I have never hacked a phone, told anyone to hack a phone, nor to my knowledge published any story obtained from the hacking of a phone. I am not aware, and have never seen evidence to suggest otherwise, that any Mirror story published during my tenure was obtained from phone hacking.”

That said, it should also be noted that Morgan’s response to the BBC is neither a direct admission of guilt, nor of hacking, nor a recording of Morgan agreeing to pay a third party to hack, as Fawkes suggested to Jeff Bercovici.

Update again. CNN sends Morgan’s response to the BBC clip:

There is no contradiction between my comments on Kirsty Young’s Desert Island Discs show and my unequivocal statements with regard to phone-hacking. Millions of people heard these comments when I first made them in 2009 on one of the BBC’s longest -running radio shows, and none deduced that I was admitting to, or condoning illegal reporting activity. Kirsty asked me a fairly lengthy question about how I felt dealing with people operating at the sharp end of investigative journalism. My answer was not specific to any of the numerous examples she gave, but a general observation about tabloid newspaper reporters and private investigators. As I have said before, I have never hacked a phone, told anyone to hack a phone, nor to my knowledge published any story obtained from the hacking of a phone. -Piers Morgan

Previously…

Guido Fawkes (aka Paul Staines), the British blogger who is responsible for hammering away at Piers Morgan‘s possible involvement in the News Corp phone-hacking scandal, says he has a recording that proves Morgan knew about the rumoured phone-hacking taking place while he was editor of the Daily Mirror.

A source from the Fawkes blog tells me the recording is extremely damaging to Morgan and is “the polar opposite to what he said on CNN last week.”

Last week following the News Corp hearings Morgan went on Wolf Blitzer and emphatically denied ever having been involved with phone-hacking, ever.

Staines told Forbes Jeff Bercovici that “We have a recording which contradicts his recent claims” and suggested the recording is of Morgan agreeing to pay a third party to hack.

If true this could prove extremely damaging for Morgan, less perhaps because of the hacking element (the story has failed to incite Stateside the way it has in Britain) than because of his repeated, vehement denials, both on CNN and in an article in this past Sunday’s New York Times.

After Fawkes dug up a Guardian article which quoted a former Mirror journalist saying hacking was common there, the Mirror company is apparently worried enough that after weeks of denying any hacking ever took place they have decided to launch an investigation.

Fawkes has yet to post the recording but promises it is coming soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.