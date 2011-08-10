PIERS MORGAN: 'I Suspect It Was Heather Mills' Who Hacked Paul McCartney's Phone

On Monday night’s “Conan,” Piers Morgan fired back at accusations that Heather Mills‘ phone was hacked by Mirror reporters while Morgan was editor (and later claims that Mills’ ex-husband Paul McCartney was also victim to hacking).



While Morgan didn’t exactly deny anything, he (successfully) worked on discrediting Mills who he described as “not the best person to be throwing any dynamite at anyone on this.”

Morgan noted allegations in the divorce papers between Mills and McCartney that she had hacked her ex’s phone and gave information to the press.

Hmm.

Morgan, of course, also couldn’t resist poking fun at Mills:

“I introduced her to Paul McCartney…and that one decision by me, cost Paul McCartney $50 million. So rather than haranguing me, she ought to be thanking me. And I do want to apologise, but to Paul for introducing him to Heather.”

Watch below.



