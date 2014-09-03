Piers Morgan Rejects Jeff Zucker Offer, Out At CNN

After over two years as host of “Piers Morgan Live” on CNN, Piers Morgan has officially left the building.

“I was offered a new 2-year deal by CNN boss Jeff Zucker to host 40 big interview ‘specials,'” Morgan revealed to his 4.3 million Twitter followers on Tuesday. “But after considerable thought, I decided not to accept it — and to try pastures new.”

Mark Wilson/Getty CNN President Jeff Zucker offered Piers Morgan a deal to stay at the network, but he declined.

Morgan began anchoring the network’s 9 p.m. slot in January of 2011, replacing “Larry King Live.”

In February, rumours began swirling that Morgan’s time at the news network was coming to a close after the show’s plummeting ratings and Chelsea Handler called him a “terrible interviewer.”

CNN anchors were subsequently fighting “Hunger Games”-style for his time slot.

Today, the 49-year-old announced what has been months in the making:















BREAKING NEWS: I am no longer a @CNN employee.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

I was offered a new 2-year deal by @CNN boss Jeff Zucker to host 40 big interview ‘specials’.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

But after considerable thought, I decided not to accept it – and to try pastures new.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

I had a fantastic time in my 4 years @CNN and have huge respect for Jeff & all the people who work there. Great company, great network.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

I wouldn’t crack the champagne open too quickly though, @NRA – I haven’t finished with you lot yet.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

They can’t afford me > RT @davidoff_7 @piersmorgan Would you join Match of the Day as a pundit?

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

I’d be honoured, Bailey > RT @BaileyLAKings @piersmorgan I am looking for a new assistant ;) #carrymybags

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 2, 2014

Morgan was formerly editor of Britain’s “News of the World” and “Daily Mirror” and also a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

He has not yet announced his next move.

