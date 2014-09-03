Piers Morgan Rejects Jeff Zucker Offer, Out At CNN

Aly Weisman
Piers MorganRamin Talaie/Getty Images

After over two years as host of “Piers Morgan Live” on CNN, Piers Morgan has officially left the building.

“I was offered a new 2-year deal by CNN boss Jeff Zucker to host 40 big interview ‘specials,'” Morgan revealed to his 4.3 million Twitter followers on Tuesday. “But after considerable thought, I decided not to accept it — and to try pastures new.”

Jeff ZuckerMark Wilson/GettyCNN President Jeff Zucker offered Piers Morgan a deal to stay at the network, but he declined.

Morgan began anchoring the network’s 9 p.m. slot in January of 2011, replacing “Larry King Live.”

In February, rumours began swirling that Morgan’s time at the news network was coming to a close after the show’s plummeting ratings and Chelsea Handler called him a “terrible interviewer.”

CNN anchors were subsequently fighting “Hunger Games”-style for his time slot.

Today, the 49-year-old announced what has been months in the making:







Morgan was formerly editor of Britain’s “News of the World” and “Daily Mirror” and also a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

He has not yet announced his next move.

