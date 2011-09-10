TIRED OF THE SPIN? More People* Tuned Into CNN Following Obama's Speech Than Maddow Or Hannity

This is telling.



Following President Obama’s big address on jobs before a joint session of Congress — during which he encouraged (directed) the GOP to stop politicizing and cooperate — more viewers in the (much-coveted) demo (25-54) tuned into Piers Morgan‘s coverage on CNN than did to either Rachel Maddow or Sean Hannity.

That second result is particularly stunning considering the powerhouse ratings Fox News usually enjoys night in and night out.

Net 9PM Total Viewers (000s) Demo Viewers (000s) FNC Hannity 2,213 468 CNN Piers Morgan Tonight 1,418 476 MSNBC Rachel Maddow Show 979 313

It’s worth noting that significantly more people watched the actual speech on Fox News, but by 9pm had clicked away and apparently over to CNN. (A fact the GOP may want to take note of since during that hour Hannity was featuring interviews and speech reactions with House majority leader Eric Cantor and GOP Senator Rand Paul.)

Another contributing factor may have been the news that there was evidence of a new terrorist threat tied to the Sept. 11th anniversary and aimed at Washington and New York. As we’ve seen time and again this year viewers tend to turn to CNN for breaking news coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.