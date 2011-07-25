Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Photo: Fox News Channel

The week in media was dominated by the ongoing News Corp phone-hacking scandal of which there are currently many, many losers and exactly one winner.Wendi!



Actually, Wendi may this year‘s winner in media, so inspiring was her tiger leap to Rupert’s defence.

This week she is joined by Harry Potter and Jennifer Lopez, which taken together would certainly make for a helluva crime-fighting team.

Losers? There were a lot of them. And suffice to say, they lost badly.

