Piers Morgan mocked Tom Cruise's 'extraordinary' COVID-19 rant on his breakfast show

ITV/Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan on Wednesday morning mocked the leaked audio clip of Tom Cruise that the newspaper The Sun published.

Piers Morgan mocked the leaked video of Tom Cruise screaming at his “Mission: Impossible” crew for breaking COVID-19 rules.

During a Wednesday broadcast of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan impersonated Cruise, yelling at his own camera crew: “I’m going to fire you, all right?”

Also on his show, Morgan wished Cruise “good luck” and said camera crews “can take down anyone in this business.”

Piers Morgan was caught screaming at the camera crew of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in a planned spoof of Tom Cruise’s leaked COVID-19 rant from the set of “Mission: Impossible 7.”

During the breakfast show’s broadcast on Wednesday morning, Morgan could be seen directly after a commercial break impersonating Cruise by shouting at his staff members.

“Don’t you ever do that again!” he yelled in a clip shared by The Independent. “I’m going to fire you, all right?”

The 55-year-old host then quickly explained that he was mocking what he described as the “extraordinary leaked tape” of Cruise. He also wished the Hollywood star “good luck,” saying film crews were a “vengeful bunch.”

“They can take down anyone in this business, so I wish Tom Cruise all the best,” Morgan said during the show.

ITV/ Good Morning Britain Morgan wished Cruise ‘all the best.’

Leaked audio published by The Sun on Tuesday and verified by multiple news outlets captured Cruise screaming at members of his “Mission: Impossible 7” crew. It’s unclear exactly when the outburst happened, but it was said to have taken place on the Warner Bros. lot in the English county of Hertfordshire after Cruise discovered that certain members broke strict coronavirus rules by standing too close to each other at a computer monitor.

During the expletive-laden rant, Cruise could be heard calling the crew members ‘motherf—ers’ and warned that if he saw them breaking the rules again, “you’re f—ing gone.”

“No apologies,” Cruise says during the audio. “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

He continued: “I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down!”

