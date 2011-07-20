Piers Morgan Gets Into On-Air Battle With MP Who Accused Him Of Phone-Hacking (VIDEO)

After two weeks of remaining almost entirely silent on the phone-hacking scandal Piers Morgan, who edited News of the World prior to Rebekah Brooks, and went on to edit the Daily Mirror, has decided now is the opportune time to jump in.



And why not. The NOTW phone-hacking scandal may only be all-consuming to media types, but it was all-consuming enough to warrant wall-to-wall coverage on all the cablers yesterday afternoon, and what self-respecting media hound could pass that opportunity up. Certainly not Piers.

To be fair, he had reason. His name came up twice in during yesterday’s hearings courtesy of MP Louise Mensch who incorrectly quoted his memoir “The Insider: The Private Diaries of a Scandalous Decade” to demonstrate that phone-hacking was widely used in the tabloid world.

In fact, the full quote makes it clear Morgan himself felt he had been hacked and was trying to sort out what to do about it.

Morgan immediately took to Twitter to point out Mensch’s error and further defend himself against claims that there had been hacking at the Daily Mirror under his editorship. And then, presumably concluding this would make for a great way to insert himself in the story, appeared on Wolf Blitzer to confront Mensch.

And boy did he confront. After Mensch pointed out that Morgan was a very rich man and that CNN had many investigative journalists at their disposal she declined to comment on her hearing remarks claiming that she was no longer protected by parliamentary immunity.

Morgan, on the phone, called her a coward and accused her of making “an outrageous attempt to smear my name.” Then he advised her to buy a copy of his book. Mensch, who based solely on this appearance may be the British equivalent of Michele Bachmann, smirked. Video below.



