Piers Morgan Debates Mahmoud Ahmadinejad On Israel And Homosexuality

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sat down with CNN’s Piers Morgan Monday night, where the topics of conversation in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview ranged from his refusal to acknowledge the Holocaust to his views on homosexuality. Ahmadinejad continued to fan the flames of outrage by deciding to not acknowledge the occurrence of the Holocaust.



“Whatever event has taken place throughout history, or hasn’t taken place, I cannot judge that. Why should I judge that? I say researchers and scholars must be free to conduct research and analysis about any historical event,” Ahmadinejad said.

Morgan asked him about a controversial comment he once made — that Israel should be “wiped off” the map.

“If a group comes and occupies the United States of America, destroys homes while women and children are in those homes, incarcerate the youth of America, impose five different wars on many neighbours, and always threaten others, what would you do? What would you say? Would you help it? … Or would you help the people of the United States?” Ahmadinejad said.

“So when we say ‘to be wiped,’ we say for occupation to be wiped off from this world. For war-seeking to (be) wiped off and eradicated, the killing of women and children to be eradicated. And we propose the way. We propose the path. The path is to recognise the right of the Palestinians to self-governance.”

Later, the conversation turned to social issues:

“You are a father of three children,” Morgan said, as part of a “lively” debate on homosexuality. “You have two sons and a daughter. What would you do if one of them was gay?”

“Proper education must be given,” Ahmadinejad said. “The education system must be revamped. The political system must be revamped. But if a group recognises an ugly behaviour or ugly deed as legitimate, you must not expect other countries or other groups to give it the same recognition.”

Ahmadinejad is in New York to address the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

