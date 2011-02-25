AWKWARD: Piers Morgan Confronts Larry King For Calling Him "Oversold"

Last week Larry King called his replacement Piers Morgan’s show “oversold” and “not that dangerous” in a radio interview with BBC.



In fairness, if you listen to the whole interview it’s clear King wasn’t trying to be critical of Morgan, but that almost made his comments worse.

(In fact Morgan’s Twitter nemesis @Lord_Sugar tweeted out: “Piersy with friends like Larry King you don’t need enemies.”)

So last night, when Larry King went on Piers Morgan Tonight for his much-publicized Morgan confronted him — and it was vaguely uncomfortable to watch.

“I have spent the last few months saying following you is like following Frank Sinatra,” Piers said. “[Then] you come in my backyard and say I’m oversold, undangerous…”

King defended what he said — but he didn’t back down.

“I’ve always oversold myself,” Piers said. “I quite like doing that. It’s quite funny.”

“But then it’s disappointing…” said King.

“Well to you it is,” said Piers. “I think it’s been going quite well.”

Awkward! King, ever the professional, changed the subject. “So you told Letterman you were going to punch me?” he asked.

“We decided that punching you would not be a great move,” Piers said. “You’re my hero… Everyday I do this, my admiration for what you achieved grows.”

Later in the inteview King attributed his falling ratings in the last year of his show to the fact television itself had changed: “The guest is the prop now” he noted, and the (frequently hollering) host is the main event.

Video below.



