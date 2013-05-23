Piers Morgan Is Writing A 'Warts And All' Book About Life At CNN

Piers Morgan is about to bite the hand that feeds him.



The host of CNN’s “Piers Morgan Live” has just signed a book deal with Gallery Books to write a tell-all about life at CNN titled “Shooting Straight: Guns, Gays, God, and George Clooney.”

“There are few jobs more varied, dramatic, or exciting than anchoring a nightly cable news show, so I decided to record it, warts and all, in real time,” the CNN anchor said in a statement Wednesday. “Readers will go on the same journey I did – a pulsating, entertaining, terrifying, emotional and occasionally disastrous roller-coaster. This is The Newsroom on steroids.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Morgan’s book will be written in the style of a real-time look into headline stories such as the killing of Osama bin Laden and the school shootings in Newtown, Conn. Morgan used a similar diary format for his 2005 book The Insider, which detailed his years in British journalism.”

