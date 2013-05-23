Piers Morgan Is Writing A 'Warts And All' Book About Life At CNN

Aly Weisman
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is about to bite the hand that feeds him.

The host of CNN’s “Piers Morgan Live” has just signed a book deal with Gallery Books to write a tell-all about life at CNN titled “Shooting Straight: Guns, Gays, God, and George Clooney.”

“There are few jobs more varied, dramatic, or exciting than anchoring a nightly cable news show, so I decided to record it, warts and all, in real time,” the CNN anchor said in a statement Wednesday. “Readers will go on the same journey I did – a pulsating, entertaining, terrifying, emotional and occasionally disastrous roller-coaster. This is The Newsroom on steroids.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Morgan’s book will be written in the style of a real-time look into headline stories such as the killing of Osama bin Laden and the school shootings in Newtown, Conn. Morgan used a similar diary format for his 2005 book The Insider, which detailed his years in British journalism.”

