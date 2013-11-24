Piers Morgan Interviews George Zimmerman's Girlfriend In 'SNL' Cold Open

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with a sketch mocking George Zimmerman and his latest arrest.

In the opening segment, Zimmerman’s girlfriend appears on “Piers Morgan Live” and tells the “tiny little fool of news” that she’s “a sucker for bad boys and I love it when a man’s features look like they’re being vacuumed to the center of his face.”

“Plus, I’m kinky and he loves to role play in the bedroom,” she adds. “We do this one where I pretend I’m a sexy French maid who wanders onto his property, and he’s a man who has every right to defend himself.”

Next up, Florida Police Chief Mike Davis makes an appearance in which he lists all of the terrible things about Florida, like mosquitoes and the band Limp Bizkit.

Then Men’s Warehouse founder, George Zimmer, appears on “Piers Morgan” because he has a bone to pick with the man whom he nearly shares a name with.

“I do not like the way he’s making me look, I guarantee it,” says Zimmer. “He’s driving the first two thirds of my name through the mud. People keep mixing us up and I tell them I’m not George Zimmerman I’m George Zimmer, man… oh, I see what I’ve been doing.”

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!

