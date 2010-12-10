Piers Morgan: Jon Stewart Has Jumped The Shark

Piers Morgan says he doesn’t plan on being partisan in his forthcoming CNN show. Something one imagines he has a better shot than some at actually being successful at simply by dint of not being American.



Morgan also noted he is wary of going down the same road as Jon Stewart:

“Everyone knows Jon Stewart is a liberal and he turns up at that big rally and he turns into a politician. I don’t want to watch him doing that. I thought it was a jump the shark moment.”

Fighting words! And yet, non-partisan. Vid below.



