SCANDALOUS! 11 Years In The Life Of Piers Morgan

Photo: Eamonn McCabe/guardian.co.uk

As the News of The World phone-hacking scandal continues to get worse, all eyes have turned on Piers Morgan who has been called on by some to testify.Making a name for himself reporting on entertainment news, Morgan has become as famous as the celebrities he exposed.



From a very public firing to taking over a television icon’s time-slot, we took a look at Morgan’s journey from local reporter to media celebrity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.