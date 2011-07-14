SCANDALOUS! 11 Years In The Life Of Piers Morgan

Photo: Eamonn McCabe/guardian.co.uk
As the News of The World phone-hacking scandal continues to get worse, all eyes have turned on Piers Morgan who has been called on by some to testify.Making a name for himself reporting on entertainment news, Morgan has become as famous as the celebrities he exposed.
From a very public firing to taking over a television icon’s time-slot, we took a look at Morgan’s journey from local reporter to media celebrity.
1985: As a graduate of Harlow College where he studied journalism, Morgan began his media career as a reporter for the 'South London News.'
1989: Recruited by Editor Kelvin MacKenzie, Morgan joins 'The Sun' to head its entertainment news column.
1994: At age 28, Morgan is named Editor of Rupert Murdoch's 'News of The World.' During his time there, the newspaper famously published photos of Princess Diana's sister-in-law leaving a detox clinic.
1996: Morgan is forced to apologise after publishing the headline 'Achtung! Surrender' during the semi-finals of the Euro '96 football championships.
2000: Morgan comes under fire after it is revealed that he bought £67,000 of shares in Viglen right before the paper tipped the computer company as a good buy.
March 2004: At the British Press Awards, TV personality Jeremy Clarkson punches Morgan several times over 'The Mirror's' coverage of his private life and allegations that he did not write his 'The Sun' column himself.
May 14, 2004: After authorizing the publishing of photographs that allegedly illustrated the abuse of Iraqi prisoners by British Army soldiers in 'The Daily Mirror,' Morgan is fired. Days later, the photographs were proved to be fakes.
May 2005: Morgan gains ownership of media trade publication 'Press Gazette' in partnership with Matthew Freud.
2005: Morgan publishes his seventh book, 'The Insider: The Private Diaries of a Scandalous Decade,' written in diary form and detailing his time as editor of 'NOTW' and 'The Daily Mirror.'
2006: Debuts on TV hit 'America's Got Talent' as one of the show's three judges. A year later, Morgan also appeared as a judge on the U.K. version, 'Britain's Got Talent.'
May 2008: ITV signs a reported £2M per year deal with Morgan, extending his role on 'Britain's Got Talent' for at least two more series and featuring interview and documentary specials. The following year, Morgan's shows 'Piers Morgan On...' and 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories.'
2008: Morgan is named the winner of Donald Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice' after a season of fighting with reality TV star Omarosa.
