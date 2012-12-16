Piers Morgan Flipped Out At A Pair Of Pro-Gun Advocates Last Night: 'How Many More Kids Have To Die?'

Piers Morgan and a group of panelists had a heated discussion on “Piers Morgan Tonight” Friday, as Morgan and others pushed more restrictive gun control measures after the deadly school shooting in Newtown, Conn. that left 26 dead, including 20 children.

Morgan has never made his views shy on gun control — he has been arguing for new measures for the better part of two years. Discussion quickly got heated among Morgan and two pro-gun advocates — author and professor John Lott, and Steve Dulan, the attorney for the Michigan Coalition of Responsible Gun Owners.



“If we could suddenly make all guns disappear, I’d have a different position. … The simple facts are, guns exist,” Dulan said. “They are essentially 1800s technology. They’re easy to make. They’re not going anywhere. They last several human lifetimes with minimal maintenance. So since guns exist, and we know for a fact that the only way to stop an evil person like the person you were discussing earlier in the show, is to shoot him …”

Morgan quickly interjected.

“This is exactly the argument that I have been hearing ever since I joined CNN,” he said, ever since former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in Arizona. “…The argument I keep hearing is well if everybody else was armed, it wouldn’t happen. It’s a load of total hogwash! Isn’t it?”

Morgan subsequently challenged Lott, asking him “how many more kids have to die before you guys say, ‘We want less guns, not more.'”

“I’m upset, because I worry that the gun control laws that you’re pushing have killed people,” Lott responded, which Morgan dismissed as “nonsense.”

“I’m so frustrated — I’m so furious — that these kids have been blown away again with legally acquired weapons. Some boy who’s got problems takes his mother’s three weapons – including this ridiculous assault rifle [holds up a picture] – and goes in a school and kills these kids. And you guys on the gun lobby still want to tell me the answer is more guns. It is madness!”

