Piers Morgan. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Piers Morgan will join Fox News Media and News Corp. across platforms in a “global deal.”

On top of a tabloid column, he’ll have a weeknight show in the US, UK, and Australia.

He walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in March over his derision of Meghan Markle.

Just over five months after he vowed to “scheme and plot my next stage of global domination,” Piers Morgan has struck a deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Media and News Corp to host a weeknight TV show and write weekly columns.

A Thursday press release from Fox News announced a “global deal” that will include a nightly show airing in the US, UK, and Australia, weekly columns in the New York Post and The Sun, a book deal with HarperCollins, and a “series of True Crime documentaries.”

Morgan walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in March following a spat with a co-host as tensions boiled over after his intense criticism of Dutchess Meghan Markle. He later said he was given a chance to apologize but refused, deciding instead to resign.

His first appearance following the Markle controversy ended up foreshadowing the move to Fox, with Morgan sitting down for an interview on Tucker Carlson’s streaming show where he doubled down on culture war issues and called Markle “completely delusional” for speaking out about her experience with racism in the Royal Family.

In a statement accompanying the news release, Morgan on Thursday praised Rupert Murdoch and touted his new deal as a win for free speech.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews,” he continued, “and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

While hosting a weeknight show at CNN, Morgan was a vocal critic of the pro-gun lobby and the lack of government action following mass shootings in the US, frequently pointing out what a global outlier the nation remains compared to other industrialized democracies.

Whether he echoes those same sentiments in his new role across the staunchly conservative outlets remains to be seen.