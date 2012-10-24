The Phone Hacking Scandal May Still Come Back To Bite Piers Morgan

Photo: entertainment.stv.tv

Despite repeated accusations and rumours, last year’s enormous UK phone hacking scandal never quite managed to topple former Brit tabloid editor Piers Morgan from his new position at CNN.However, new allegations may be making Morgan a little nervous.



In today’s paper the FT reported that Trinity Mirror, the owner of British tabloid the Daily Mirror, now faces four claims in the British courts that it hacked phones. This marks the first time that claims of UK phone hacking by a non-Rupert Murdoch controlled newspaper have reached the courts. While Morgan has repeatedly denied any knowledge of phone hacking, he was the editor at the Daily Mirror at the same time as at least some of these claims.

The continuing scandal may still take its toll on Morgan’s career. Today the Independent writes that CNN is “increasingly twitchy” over Morgan’s past.

