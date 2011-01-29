Piers Morgan Bumps Colin Firth To Go Live With Egypt Crisis

They Get It series is supported by CDW.Smart decision.

Piers Morgan is bumping a previously taped interview with Colin Firth to go live with coverage of the Egyptian crisis tonight.

It’s not only a push back against Twitter criticism last night that CNN (and essentially everyone else on cable) was fluffy last night while serious news was happening elsewhere. It will presumably also introduce him to somewhat of a new audience still accustomed to turning to CNN for breaking news.

